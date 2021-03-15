ESCOBAR, LUCINDO, 58, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 12 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, burila following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
KOUBA, JEANICE, 75, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MORRIS, JORENE, 84, of Killeen: Memorial service 12 p.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, graveside service following at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, 254-773-3999.
ORDONEZ, GUADALUPE, 67, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
