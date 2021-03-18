ALLEN, J.R., 73, of Woodsboro: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, burial following at LaRosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
CHEATHAM, JOHN, 85, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
HEINSCH, SISTER M., 91, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Incarnate Word Convent, burial following at Catholic Cemetery No. 3, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HOUSETON, EDDIE, 60, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SPRINGER, JERALD, 80, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
