ALEX, HENRY, 93, of Victoria: Drive-thru visitation 12 - 1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
HANCOCK, PEGGY, 89, of San Antonio: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bay City, interment following at Cedarvale Cemetery, Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, 979-245-4613.
KING, PATRICIA, 85, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MIKULENCAK, FRANKLIN, 82, of Victoria: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
OLIVARES, MARTHA, 66, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
POLLARD, ROBERT, 79, of Victoria: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with prayer service at 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SPRINGER, JERALD, 80, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Faith Family Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
TAM, KENNETH, 78, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
