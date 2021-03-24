BLANK, GARY, 62, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. with prayer service at 2 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
FLORES, MARIA, 79, of Woodsboro: Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
ORSAK, MARVIN, 77, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 10 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville, burial at Ascension of our Lord Catholic Cemetery, Moravia, Kubena Funeral Home, Hallettsville, 361-798-3271.
POSADA, ADELAIDO, 73, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
ROSS, JERRY, 55, of Victoria: Visitation 1 - 2 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SANCHEZ, ERNEST, 83, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WELLS, JANE, 95, of Edna: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church of Edna, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
ZABRANSKY, WANDA, 75, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, entombment at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
