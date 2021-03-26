ALBRECHT, GAYLE, 84, of Goliad: Visitation 1 p.m. with Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Ander, burial following at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
CHOMOUT, STEVE, 93, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
GUTIERREZ, DOMINGA, 88, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
LANGLEY, GEORGE, 82, of Victoria: Walk-in visitation 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
NICHOLSON, FLOYD, 94, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
RUBIO, RENE, 70, of Goliad: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
SCHROEDER, ANGELA, 92, of Victoria: Rosary 1 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
SERVANTES, MANUEL, 86, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
STURM, JESUSA, 73, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
