CHOMOUT, STEVE, 93, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, entombment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
FORD, CATHERINE, 101, of Victoria: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, burial at Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GARCIA, JUANITA, 70, of Victoria: Rosary 8:15 a.m. with funeral service at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Mission Valley Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GONZALEZ, RICHARD, 62, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. with prayer service at 1 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
KONZEN, WALTER, 83, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LANGLEY, GEORGE, 82, of Victoria: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
SERVANTES, MANUEL, 86, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial 12 p.m. at Loma Alta Cemetery, Kenedy, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
STURM, JESUSA, 73, of Victoria: Funeral service 9:30 a.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
