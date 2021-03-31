ESPINOZA, VIRGINIA, 90, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GALINDO, JULIAN, 75, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GONZALES, OSCAR, 51, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 12 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, interment following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
HERNANDEZ, ERLINA, 85, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, burial following at La Bahia Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
JENNINGS, BILLIE JO, 91, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 1 p.m. with chapel service at 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, interment followng at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
