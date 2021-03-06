CERRILLO, THERESA, 94, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 10 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CUELLAR, MATTHEW, 42, of Port Lavaca: Memorial Rosary 11 a.m. with funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Greenlawn Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-552-1705.
FOX, MICHAEL, 54, of Port Lavaca: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Point Comfort United Methodist Church, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
GARCIA, FRANCES, 91, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Evergreen Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HAASS, LEO, 85, of Seadrift: Memorial service 2 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, inurnment following at Memory Gardens Chapel of Peace, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
HINES, HUGH, 95, of Edna: Funeral service 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Edna, burial following at Hines Cemetey, Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
PERKINS, RICHARD, 78, of Killeen: Walk-in visitation 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, graveside service 2 p.m. at Bloomington Community Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-6180.
PETRISKY, HESTER, 100, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca, burial at Greenlawn Gardens, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
WEISE, DELORES, 67, of Yorktown: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
