BROLL, EDWARD, 91, of Corpus Christi: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Church, burial 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Yorktown, Cage-Mills Funeral Home, 361-854-3282.
DARST, LACEY, 35, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, interment following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
PODSIM, GARY, 68, of Yorktown: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, interment following at Westside Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
SCHROEDER, HENRY, 90, of Victoria: Rosary 1 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
SUPAK, BARBARA, 75, of Nursery: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Smith Funeral Home, Moulton, 361-596-4631.
