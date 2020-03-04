Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 86F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.