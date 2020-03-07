KILGORE, JDG. WHAYLAND, 92, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Cathedral, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
KOLAR, CLARENCE, 88, of LaSalle: Visitation 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at St. Theresa's Hall, graveside service following at St. Theresa's Cemetery of LaSalle, Slavik Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2152.
LOPEZ, FANNIE, 39, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 11:30 a.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SIMMONS, MARY ANN, 62, of Cuero: Visitation 1 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Cuero, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.