AVERY, JANIE, 79, of Refugio: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, burial at Refugio Community Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
BROLL, EDWARD, 91, of Corpus Christi: Visitation 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Church, Cage-Mills Funeral Home, 361-854-3282.
DARST, LACEY, 35, of Victoria: Visitation 3 - 7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
GUTIERREZ, STELLA, 62, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LITTLEFIELD, CARLYNE, 98, of Shiner: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, interment following at Kokornot Cemetery, Buffington Funeral Home, 361-594-3352.
MALIK, FRIEDALINE, 90, of Marble Falls: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Robstown, interment following at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery, Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Corpus Christi, 361-242-3205.
PODSIM, GARY, 68, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
SAVOY, MARY, 53, of Fannin: Memorial service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
SUPAK, BARBARA, 75, of Nursery: Visitation 12 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Moulton, 361-596-4631.
