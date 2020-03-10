CASTILLO, OLGA, 88, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7:30 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DUBOIS, ROSE, 90, of Runge: Visitation 6 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home of Runge, 830-780-3334.
HICKL, EDITH, 95, of Palacios: Recieving 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, 979-245-4613.
IMMENHAUSER, WYNONA, 81, of Victoria: Chapel service 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
NAJVAR, ELLA, 84, of Karnes City: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, burial following at Karnes City Cemetery, Rhodes Funeral Home, 830-780-3334.
PUSTKA, JEROME, 79, of Shiner: Visitation 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
RIGGS, EDNA, 89, of Goliad: Funeral service 2 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, interment following at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
SPANN, ADOLPH, 93, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
STRAUSS, GLADYS, 88, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, interment following at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Buffington Funeral Home of Shiner, 361-594-3352.
WATTERSON, MARY JO, 68, of Victoria: Memorial service 5 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
