AVERY, JANIE, 79, of Refugio: Viewing 6 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
COLDEWEY, BRENDA, 57, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CUSTER, JOSEPH, 81, of Port Lavaca: Burial 10 a.m. at Tivoli Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
FRITZ, RICHARD, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, burial 2 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
GUTIERREZ, STELLA, 62, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LITTLEFIELD, CARLYNE, 98, of Shiner: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Buffington Funeral Home, 361-594-3352.
MALIK, FRIEDALINE, 90, of Marble Falls: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Corpus Christi, 361-242-3205.
