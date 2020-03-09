BLUME, CLARENCE, 82, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, interment following at Shiner City Cemetery, Buffington Funeral Home, 361-594-3352.
DE LA GARZA, ELIAS SR., 89, of Victoria: Visitation 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. with Rosary at 11 a.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at De La Garza Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SPANN, ADOLPH, 93, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
STRAUSS, GLADYS, 88, of Shiner: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Buffington Funeral Home of Shiner, 361-594-3352.
TRISTAN, PAUL, 78, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
