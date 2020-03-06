ABRAHAM, PAUL, 90, of Olivia: Memorial service 2 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
DOLEZAL, ANNIE, 92, of Palacios: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 10 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, New Taiton, burila following at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
GAONA, ESIQUIEL, 69, of Victoria: Visitation 12:15 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
KILGORE, JDG. WHAYLAND, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
MORALES, ISRAEL, 71, of Goliad: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, burial following at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
PALACIOS, FRANK, 74, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemeterty, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
ROJAS, DIANA, 63, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
STARR, HANCE, 69, of Victoria: Memorial service 3 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
