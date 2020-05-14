DELGADO, DELIA, 68, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.

DIERINGER, MARY, 82, of Hitchcock: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Pilot Grove Cemetery, Sweet Home, Hayes Funeral Home, 409-925-3501.

OTWELL, BEVERLY, 87, of Goliad: Visitation 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

VINCIK, WESLY, 37, of Austin: Receiving 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.

WASHINGTON, BARBARA, 78, of Victoria: Funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Baptist Church, interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.

