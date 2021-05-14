BLASCHKE, E.J., 83, of Yoakum: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, entombment following at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
HUDDLESTON, RICHARD, 67, of Rockport: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, interment following at Rockport Cemetery, Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, 361-729-2451.
KUTAC, LOUIS, 78, of Yoakum: Visitation 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Rosary 1:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, entombment following at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
RUIZ, JERONIMO, 47, of Texas City: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 11:30 a.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.