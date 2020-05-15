DELGADO, DELIA, 68, of Port Lavaca: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.

OTWELL, BEVERLY, 87, of Goliad: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, burial following at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

WAGNER, JOHNNY, 94, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

WOJTEK, ALINE, 94, of Hallettsville: Walk-in visitation 9 - 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.

