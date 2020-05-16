ANN, LEE, 60, of Aransas Pass: Graveside service 9:30 a.m. at Kenedy Cemetery, Eckols Funeral Home, Kenedy, 830-583-2533.

FINSTER, JOHN, 65, of Seadrift: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.

KAY, KATHRYN, 96, of Victoria: Walk-in visitation 10 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Palestine Baptist Church, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.

OCHOA, JESSE, 70, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

PATRICK, JOYCE, 83, of Austin: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

WILKES, MARY    , 86, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

