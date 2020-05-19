DELGADO, ENRIQUE, 67, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

HARE, ERMA, 88, of Bloomington: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.

LARA-GUEVARA, JUANITA, 62, of Victoria: Viewing 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

NOHAVITZA, JARREL, 87, of El Campo: Visitation 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home, funeral Mass 3 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, interment following at Holy Cross Memorial Park, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.

OCHOA, FELIPE, 72, of Victoria: Visitation  10:30 a.m. with Rosary at 12 :30 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries