DELGADO, ENRIQUE, 67, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
HARE, ERMA, 88, of Bloomington: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
LARA-GUEVARA, JUANITA, 62, of Victoria: Viewing 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
NOHAVITZA, JARREL, 87, of El Campo: Visitation 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home, funeral Mass 3 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, interment following at Holy Cross Memorial Park, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
OCHOA, FELIPE, 72, of Victoria: Visitation 10:30 a.m. with Rosary at 12 :30 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
