CALZADA, JOSEPHINE, 64, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

GOTT, RICHARD, 83, of Cuero: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

GRANBERRY, MARY, 90, of Katy: Receiving 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Schmidt Funeral Home, 281-391-2424.

MARTINEZ, DEMENTIA, 74, of Goliad: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, burial following at San Jacinto Cemetery, Riverdale, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

ROBERTS, IMA, 88, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 1 - 3 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988

