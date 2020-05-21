BRIONES, JOHN, 67, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

DOMINGUEZ, ALEX, 49, of Goliad: Burial 10 a.m. at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

GARCIA, MANUEL, 91, of Corpus Christi: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Port Lavaca, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.

ROSAS, RUBEN, 65, of Victoria: Visitation 2 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

