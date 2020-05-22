BOEHM, GLADYS, 94, of Victoria: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

BURNS, WANDA, 90, of Victoria: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

GABRYSCH, PHILLIP, 74, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m. at Parkway Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

GARCIA, JOHNNY, 61, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

ROSAS, RUBEN, 65, of Victoria: Interment 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Veteran's Cemetery, Corpus Christi, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

RUIZ, RONALD, 58, of Nursery: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.

YOUNG, IRENE, 90, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

