BAUER, CLARA, 87, of Refugio: Rosary 10 a.m. with funeral service following at
Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
HAGAN, WILLIE, 92, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
HENKE, EVELYN, 92, of Hallettsville: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Sweet Home, burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
PENA, MARY ANN, 50, of Victoria: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
RIVERA, AURORA, 71, of El Campo: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
