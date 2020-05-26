FIKAC, NELLIVEE, 78, of Moulton: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

MAHAN, YOLANDA, 68, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

MENDEZ, MATILDA, 94, of Meadows Place: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.

NOHAVITZA, DONALD, 81, of El Campo: Visitation 4:30 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, New Taiton, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.

SALAZAR, MICHAEL, 49, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

SEGER, MARY, 67, of Waelder: Memorial service 3 p.m. at Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, Gonzales, 830-672-3232.

ZISSA, LUCILLE, 79, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, burial following at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

