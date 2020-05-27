BRUNS, IRENE, 86, of Shiner: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

FIKAC, NELLIVEE, 78, of Moulton: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church Social Center, burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

HILBRICH, LORAINE, 93, of San Antonio: Visitation 6 - 9 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, 210-828-2811.

MENDEZ, MATILDA, 94, of Meadows Place: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.

NOHAVITZA, DONALD, 81, of El Campo: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, New Taiton, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.

PADRON, DAVID, 65, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 6 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.

SALAZAR, MICHAEL, 49, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

SVRCEK, LEONARD, 88, of Victoria: Visitation 1:30 p.m. with Rosary at 2:30 p.m. and memorial Mass at 3 p.m. at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries