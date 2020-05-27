BRUNS, IRENE, 86, of Shiner: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
FIKAC, NELLIVEE, 78, of Moulton: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church Social Center, burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
HILBRICH, LORAINE, 93, of San Antonio: Visitation 6 - 9 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, 210-828-2811.
MENDEZ, MATILDA, 94, of Meadows Place: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
NOHAVITZA, DONALD, 81, of El Campo: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, New Taiton, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
PADRON, DAVID, 65, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 6 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
SALAZAR, MICHAEL, 49, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SVRCEK, LEONARD, 88, of Victoria: Visitation 1:30 p.m. with Rosary at 2:30 p.m. and memorial Mass at 3 p.m. at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.