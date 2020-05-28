BRUNS, IRENE, 86, of Shiner: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Shiner Lutheran Church, burial at Shiner Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

HORNER, LELAND, 76, of Woodsboro: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.

MENDEZ, RAUL, 62, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

PADRON, DAVID, 65, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.

SVRCEK, LEONARD, 88, of Victoria: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Fayetteville, burial following at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries