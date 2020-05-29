BARNES, LINDA, 59, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

BAROS, EDWIN, 94, of Westhoff: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.

CARABAJAL, JUAN, 68, of Victoria: Visitation 2 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

HORNER, LELAND, 76, of Woodsboro: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, burial following at LaRosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.

MCCORD, EARL, 66, of Port O'Connor: Visitation 3 - 5 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.

MENDEZ, RAUL, 62, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

ORDONEZ, ESTELLA, 62, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

