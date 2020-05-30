BARNES, LINDA, 59, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, burial following at Austwell Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
BAROS, EDWIN, 94, of Westhoff: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church of Westhoff, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
BERGER, ELROY, 77, of Victoria: Memorial visitation 1 - 3 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CARABAJAL, JUAN, 68, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Berclair Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
DE LOS SANTOS, JOSHUA, 25, of Victoria: Visitation 9 - 10 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DUBOIS, KENNETH, 61, of Del Rio: Viewng 8:30 - 10 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, graveside service 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
ELLIS, MELBA, 86, of Victoria: Walk-in visitation 9 - 10:50 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Palestine Baptist Church, interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
JOHNSTON, MILDRED, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 9 - 10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
ORDONEZ, ESTELLA, 62, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
