ABSHIRE, REVIS, 88, of Victoria: Rosary 1 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

GERHARDT, BRENT, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 4 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

JANAK, LINDA, 64, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

LONG, MILDRED, 79, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, entombment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

