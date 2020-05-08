DEASES, RICHARD, 77, of Woodsboro: Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.

GERHARDT, BRENT, 84, of Victoria: Burial 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

JONES, JUSTIN, 34, of Pearland: Viewing 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

MAHAN, ESTELLA, 75, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

MATHIS, JOE, 84, of Victoria: Viewing 1 - 5 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

RIGAMONTI, GRACE, 87, of Victoria: Burial 2 p.m. at Catholic Cemetery #3, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

