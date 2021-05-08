FRNKA, SHIRLEY, 83, of Goliad: Rosary 11 a.m. with funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
HARVEY, ROYCE, 91, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. at Palacios Funeral Home, interment following at Palacios Cemetery, Palacios Funeral Home, 361-972-2012.
HERNANDEZ, DIANE, 61, of Victoria: Rosary 9 a.m. with memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, inurnment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
KOEHN, ELVIN, 93, of Victoria: Visitation 12:30 with funeral service at 2 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LEGG, JOHN, 74, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Golden Sunset Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
STEARMAN, GARY, 69, of Victoria: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WINEGEART, CATHERINE, 92, of Gonzales: Funeral service 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Gonzales, interment following at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, 830-672-3232.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.