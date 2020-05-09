DEASES, RICHARD, 77, of Woodsboro: Funeral Mass 12 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, burial following at LaRosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.

HERNANDEZ, SOFIA, 69, of Victoria: Burial 9 a.m at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

LAUREL, FELIPA, 87, of Baytown: Visitation 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Nicea Presbyterian Church, Victoria, graveside service 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Victoria, Crespo and Jirrels Funeral Home, 281-839-0700.

MAHAN, ESTELLA, 75, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Ressurection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

MATHIS, JOE, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, graveside service 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

RAWLINS, CAROLINE, 49, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

