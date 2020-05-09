DEASES, RICHARD, 77, of Woodsboro: Funeral Mass 12 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, burial following at LaRosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
HERNANDEZ, SOFIA, 69, of Victoria: Burial 9 a.m at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
LAUREL, FELIPA, 87, of Baytown: Visitation 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Nicea Presbyterian Church, Victoria, graveside service 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Victoria, Crespo and Jirrels Funeral Home, 281-839-0700.
MAHAN, ESTELLA, 75, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Ressurection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MATHIS, JOE, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, graveside service 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
RAWLINS, CAROLINE, 49, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.