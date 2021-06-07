CANTU SR, JOHN, 69 , of Victoria: Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows followed by Burial Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212
CARROLL, JULIA, 99, of Cuero: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, interment following at Hebron Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
GUTIERREZ, DANIEL, 98, of Victoria: Memorial Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
KOHUTEK, YVONNE, 85, of San Antonio: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Mission Burial Park North, memorial service 3 p.m. at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church, Porter Loring Mortuary North, 210-495-8221.
STARY, EDWIN, 94, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Rosary to be prayed at 7 p.m., Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341
VALDEZ,ESTAQUIO, 75, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. Followed by Rosary at 7p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Rosewood Funeral Home, 361-573-4546
VILLARREAL, DONNA, 46, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of
Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
