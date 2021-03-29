ALEGRIA, JUAN, 69, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GARZA, MARGARET, 92, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 10 a.m. with chapel service at 11 a.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, interment following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
HOWELL, CAROLYN ANN, 78, of Cuero: Will lie in State from 1 to 5 pm at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343
MARTINEZ, JUAN ALBERTO, 56, of Edna: A rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM, with a visitation from 6 to 7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546
MORENO, GEORGE, 74, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
