CLEGG, ELSIE, 100, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, graveside service 12 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Victoria, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DE LEON, SARAGOSA, 69, of Cuero: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, interment following at Telferner Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
GARZA, JOE, 80, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
JACOBS, GERALD, 51, of Branson, MO.: Visitation 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, graveside service 1:45 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
JIRAL, FRANK, 80, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, burila at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
ORTIZ, RONALD PETE, 57, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
PENA, LUCIA, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
