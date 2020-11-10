CUELLAR, RAYMUNDO, 86, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DELA GARZA, BERNARDO, 74, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HEIDRICH, LENTON, 82, of Sugar Valley: Funeral Service 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Taylor Bros Funeral Home, 979-245-4613.
MCKEE, SARAH, 94, of Midland: Graveside Service 1 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park, Nalley Pickle and Welch Funeral Home, 432-550-5800.
POLASEK, DOROTHY, 83, of Taylor: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Beck Funeral Home, Pflugerville, 512-251-3500.
RAMIREZ, FELICITAS, 90, of Victoria/Berclair: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Interment to follow at Berclair Cemetery in Goliad County, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
TEAL, CHARLENE, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Martin Luther Church, Coletoville, interment following at Martin Luther Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
