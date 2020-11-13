CASTILLO, SANTIAGO, 48, of Lolita: Visitation 9 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
GARCIA, ANASTACIO, 89, of Baytown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
GREEN, LAMETRIA, 42 of Refugio: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home Chapel, 361-526-4334.
LEWIS, COY, 93, of Point Comfort: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Alamo Heights Baptist Church, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
LONGORIA, CHONA, 71, of El Campo: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at First baptist Church of El Campo, interment following at Garden of Memories, Wheeler Funeral Home, 979-543-3512.
LONGORIA, OSCAR, 84, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
RIVERA, GUADALUPE, 86, of Victoria: Visitation 12:30 with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, burila following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.