BOENING, HAROLD, 86, of Athens: Visitation 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery, Rhodes Funeral Home, 830-780-3334.
GARCIA, DANIEL, 60, of Victoria: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
PFEIL, LELA, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
PLUME, JO, 101 of Yoakum: Funeral Service 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Yoakum, Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
WEAVER, DAVID, 62, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m – 1 p.m. Service 1 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Interment and graveside services will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.