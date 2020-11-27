Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.