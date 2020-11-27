BARKER, JEAN, 92, of Victoria: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
BENNETT, TONY, 73, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
BORCHERS, JACK, 87, of New Braunfels: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 830-625-3434.
FITZSIMMONS, JANICE, 79, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GUERRA, PAULA, 100, of Victoria: Graveside service 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
KUCERA, MARY ANN, 90, of Katy: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 11 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Ascension of our Lord Catholic Church, Moravia, burial following at Ascension of our Lord Catholic Cemetery, Buffington Funeral Home, Gonzales, 830-672-3322.
