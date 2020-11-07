BROWN, EVERETT, 82, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
GONZALES, RICHARD, 88, of Cuero: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
HERNANDEZ, SIMON, 77, of Victoria: Funeral service 9:30 a.m. at Faith Family Church, graveside service following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
MCCLENDON, ADDIE, 71, of Missouri City: Walk-in visitation 10 - 11:45 a.m. with funeral service at 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Port Lavaca, interment at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-6180.
ROGGE, ELMO, 83, of San Angelo: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Westside Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
SELF, EVA, 82, of Cuero: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
TOFTE, JOHN, 74, of Seadrift: Viewing 2:30 p.m. with funeral service at 3:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church of Tivoli, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
USSERY, DONNA MAE, 71, of Victoria: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church, Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Inc., 361-578-4646.
