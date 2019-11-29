CANALES, ARNOLD, 44, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HYMAN, ANTHONETTE, 100, of Victoria: Memorial service 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
KOPECKY, LILLIAN, 84, of Yoakum: Visitation 9 – 10:30 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, graveside service 11 a.m. at Pilot Grove Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
MCCARRELL, WINNIE, 93, of Victoria: Visitation 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
MACHOST, JOY, 77, of Yorktown: Visitation 5-7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
SORRELL, MARVA, 65, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
STEWARD, TOM, 72, of Victoria: Funeral service 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Baptist Church, burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
