AUSEC, CONSTANCE, 77, of Spring: Visitation 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
ERMIS, THOMAS, 76, of Agua Dulce: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Corpus Christi, 361-242-3205.
HAUGLUM, DORA, 94, of League City: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
HERNANDEZ, SANJUANA, 86, of Victoria: Rosary 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Guadalupe Mission Valley Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HOLUB, LESTER, 80, of Port Lavaca: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at Bayside Community Church, Olivia, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
MOORE, CARY DWAYNE, 52, of Victoria: Visitation 4 – 6 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
RAAB, ANNETTE, 81, of Moulton: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with Rosary at 10 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Moulton, burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Smith Funeral Home, 361-596-4631.
SUTTON, MINNIE, 79, of Refugio: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Refugio, burial 2 p.m. at Pilot Grove Cemetery, Yoakum, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
WHITE, ARTHUR JR. , 94, of Goliad: Graveside service 12 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
WILLIAMS, KATHRYN, 98, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Baptist Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
WILSON, JOHNNY, 72, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Baptist Temple Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
