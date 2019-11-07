CAVAZOS, DOLORES, 70, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
GRIFFITH, AGNES, 97, of Point Comfort: Visitation 6 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
LOPEZ, GLORIA ANN, 75, of Refugio: Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
MUNDY, SHERRILL, 75, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
ORSAK, VICTORIA, 88, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Hallettsville, burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kubena Funeral Home, Hallettsville, 361-798-3271.
PEREZ, JESUS, 67, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SOTO, SHIRLEY, 60, of Corpus Christi: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Victoria, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
VALENTA, FALLON, 36, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
