BELDIN, BILLY, 72, of Cuero: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Davis Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
BRUNS, PAULINE, 89, of Goliad: Funeral service 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Goliad, burial following at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
GILSTRAP, JAMES, 82, of Woodsboro: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
HAMMACK, JOHN, 23, of Inez: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
HARTMANN, FRANCES, 102, of Yorktown: Visitation 10 – 11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, interment following at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
PAJESTKA, BLANCHE, 90, of Bartlett: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church, Granger, burial following at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Providence Funeral Home, Taylor, 512-352-5909.
TREVINO, BERNARDO, 73, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
TREVINO, RAYNALDO, 66, of Austin: Visitation 9 – 10 a.m. with prayer service at 10 a.m. at New Beginnings Church of Port Lavaca, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.