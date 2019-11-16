ANDREWS, TOM, 67, of Port Lavaca: Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Church of Port Lavaca, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
CARROLL, JERFRED, 40, of Yoakum: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial following at Yoakum Restland Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
EDWARDS, SANDRA, 62, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, interment following at Evergreen Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
FRIC, JANICE, 80, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, burial following at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
FUENTEZ, ANDRES, 85, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HERNANDEZ, JOSE, 78, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. with Military Honors at 5:45 p.m. and Rosary at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
JEWELL, BERNARD, 84, of Port Lavaca: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Hawley Cemetery, Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
NORTH, JAMES, 70, of Ashland, MO.: Receiving 1 – 2 p.m. with Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at The Living Word Community of Faith, Victoria, burial at Garcitas Cemetery, Inez, Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, Columbia, MO, 573-441-2932.
ORTMANN, JO ANN, 75, of Smiley: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
SIERRA, DOMINGA, 75, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, interment following at Mission Valley Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
WALL, SUSAN, 73, of Bay City: Memorial service 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.