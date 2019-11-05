CANTU, JOHN, 90, of Bloomington: Visitation 5 – 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
LOPEZ, ELENA, 78, of Cuero: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
PETTYJOHN, MARTHA, 63, of Texas City: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, burial following at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park, Emken-Linton Funeral Home 409-945-4444.
STUDER, EVA, 90, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with memorial service at 10 a.m. at John Wesley United Methodist Church, graveside service following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
VERDINE, LEE ROY, 87, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
YENDREY, VERONICA, 43, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 12 p.m. and funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at GreenlawnGardens Cemetery, Port Lavaca, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
