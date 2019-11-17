ASCHENBECK, ROBERT, 61, of Shiner: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial following at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
CRAWFORD, JUNE, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 1 – 1:30 p.m. with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
LUNA, JOE, 59, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
PITTMAN, AUGUSTA, 97, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
RUDDICK, SANDRA, 61, of Port Lavaca: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
