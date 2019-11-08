GRIFFITH, AGNES, 97, of Point Comfort: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Greenlawn Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
GRYMES, GORDON, 77, of Lolita: Visitation 9 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church of Edna, Slavik Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2152.
HOLLUMS, FRANCES, 95, of Portland: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
LOPEZ, GLORIA ANN, 75, of Refugio: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, Woodsboro, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
OTHOLD, MARTHA, 96, of Shiner: Visitation 2 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Buffington Funeral Home of Shiner, 361-594-3352.
PEREZ, JESUS, 67, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
TSCHIRHART, JOYCE, 91, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
VALENTA, FALLON, 36, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
